International Burger Day is a global food holiday that is celebrated every year on May 28th. It's a day to celebrate one of the world's most beloved foods - the hamburger!

Burger has become a staple in many cultures around the world, and International Burger Day is a celebration of its popularity and versatility. On this day, people around the world enjoy burgers in various forms, from classic beef burgers to veggie burgers, chicken burgers, and more. Many restaurants and fast food chains also offer special deals and promotions on this day, so it's a great opportunity to try out some new burger flavours.

Juicy Lucy Burger

Originating from Minneapolis, Minnesota, this burger is stuffed with cheese, making it a deliciously gooey experience. The cheese is placed inside the meat patty, which is then cooked until the cheese is melted and oozing out of the burger.

Ramen Burger

This unique burger has a patty made of ramen noodles, then topped with a juicy beef patty, lettuce, tomato, and onion. It was invented by Keizo Shimamoto in New York City and has since become a popular street food in Japan and the US.

Bife de Chorizo Burger

In Argentina, they take their steak seriously, and this burger is no exception. It's made with bife de chorizo, a beef cut similar to sirloin steak. The patty is typically topped with chimichurri sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Galbi Burger

Galbi, or Korean BBQ beef short ribs, are a popular dish in South Korea. This burger takes that delicious flavour and turns it into a patty. It's typically topped with lettuce, tomato, and a fried egg.

Hamburger à Cheval

This French burger is literally translated to "horseback burger" because it's topped with a fried egg, making it look like a rider on horseback. It also typically includes cheese, bacon, and onion.

Whether you prefer your burger topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, or any other topping, International Burger Day is a day to indulge in this delicious food and appreciate its impact on global cuisine.

Wishing everyone a Happy International Burger Day 2023!

