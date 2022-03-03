International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. This is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias. It is time we observe a gender-equal world. A world that is free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. As you celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, breaking the gender inequality, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food items that are a must for every woman to have a healthy life. From Making Bingo Card To Hosting A Movie Screening, Fun Ways To Celebrate Day Appreciating Women.

Beans

Beans are full of proteins, without fat, and are high in fibre. They can help lower blood pressure, blood sugar, and heart rate. All three of them can lead to heart disease.

Cherries and Berries

These pretty colourful fruits contain Vitamin C which helps build collagen, an important protein that keeps your skin firm and smooth. They also have flavonoids and antioxidants which can protect healthy cells from damage.

Papaya

Papaya contains beta carotene and lycopene. Lycopene lowers down chances of getting cervical and breast cancer. It is also an antioxidant and keeps cholesterol and blood pressure at healthy levels keeping away heart diseases.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds contain fiber and lignans, plant compounds that act like estrogen. They can help lower your risk from cancer, including breast cancer. It is also a great source of Omega 3.

Avocado

Avocado is full of good fats. An avocado-rich diet can help get rid of belly fat and protects your eyes and skin. They help lower bad cholesterol levels and boost good cholesterol.

This International Women’s Day, promise all women a healthy life by educating them about these superfoods that they must include in their diet. Wishing everyone a Happy International Women’s Day 2022!

