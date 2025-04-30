Every year, on May 1, Maharashtra commemorates Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, marking the 65th anniversary of the state's formation. This day honours the creation of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, following the division of the Bombay State under the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which established separate states for Marathi-speaking and Gujarati-speaking populations. The central celebration occurs at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, where the Governor of Maharashtra delivers a ceremonial address. The event features a grand parade with participation from the State Reserve Police Force, Mumbai Police, Home Guards, and civil defence units. Flag-hoisting ceremonies take place across district headquarters, honouring martyrs and recognising individuals for their contributions to various fields. Is it Dry Day on Maharashtra Day 2025 in the state? Maharashtra Day 2025 Recipes: From Misal Pav to Puran Poli, Celebrate the State's Formation Day With These Authentic Maharashtrian Delicacies.

Is It a Dry Day in Mumbai on May 1 For Maharashtra Day 2025?

Yes, May 1, 2025, is a dry day in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day 2025.

The dry day policy is part of the state's efforts to maintain decorum and respect during significant cultural and historical events. Maharashtra Day is observed with various public celebrations including parades, cultural performances and official ceremonies. The main event takes place at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where the Governor of Maharashtra delivers a speech, and traditional Marathi performances are showcased.

What Is A Dry Day?

A dry day is a day on which the sale of alcohol is prohibited by law in certain regions or across an entire country. In India, dry days are observed for religious, national, or cultural reasons and are mandated by state governments or the central government. On these days, liquor shops, bars, pubs and restaurants are not allowed to sell alcohol, although personal consumption at home is usually not restricted.

Maharashtra Day is a public holiday with schools, offices, and financial institutions closed. At the same time, the day is celebrated with cultural performances, traditional attire and folk music.

