Jamie Oliver Birthday Special: From Homemade Pasta to Chocolate Brownies, Popular Recipes and Tricks to Learn From The Celebrity Chef

If you are a fan of cooking or love watching cooking shows, then Jamie Oliver needs no introduction. Jamie Oliver is a British chef and restaurateur. From working as a pastry chef in a restaurant to having his own restaurant line and even TV series, he has grown into a brilliant celebrity chef in the genre. Born on May 27, 1975 today marks his 45th birthday. If you are a great fan of his approachable cuisine then how about you cook some of his famous dishes? On his birthday today, we have got you 5 of his popular recipes. Easy Dessert Recipes to Make During Quarantine: From Dora Cake to Caramel Pudding, Sweet Dishes You Can Easily Make at Home (Watch Videos).

In the year 1999, Jamie's cookbook became a bestseller after debut of his BBC show The Naked Chef. He was even invited to prepare lunch for Tony Blair, the then PM of United Kingdom. In 2008, he launched Jamie's Italian, his first high street business venture, in Oxford, England. He had over 42 Jamie's Italian restaurants in the UK with franchises in UAE, Australia, Canada, Cyprus, Iceland, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Singapore and Hong Kong. Today, his YouTube channel has over 5 million subscribers, where he regularly posts varieties of dishes that can be made of a particular ingredient. Needless to say, he has crafted some of the best recipes be it Italian cuisine or some other. Let us look at some of his popular recipes.

Jamie Oliver's Homemade Pasta Recipe Video:

Talking of Italian cuisine, you just cannot miss out on Oliver's pasta recipe. And if you love pasta, why not learn it from the best.

Jamie Oliver's Mac n Cheese:

The classic mac and cheese, who says no to that? The cheesy goodness of cheddar with veggies or meat is such a loved dish. Try it the way Jamie does.

Jamie Oliver's 5 Ways of Making Eggs:

How do you like your eggs in the morning? In the above video, he gives you some basic recipes with eggs and tricks with cooking them.

Jamie Oliver's Charred Veg Salad Recipe:

Jamie Oliver's Chocolate Brownies Video Recipe:

How can we forget dessert? Love chocolate brownies? Try 'em the Jamie Oliver way!

Have you been cooking or taking tips of Oliver's cooking in your routine? If you are a true fan of this celebrity chef, then do try out some of his recipes and mark his birthday today!