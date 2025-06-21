Mumbai, June 21: In a world where red and green flags often overshadow genuine connection, where trust feels fragile and love fleeting, Mumbai emerges as a beacon of hope for romantics. According to the Time Out 2025 survey, the “City of Dreams” has been crowned the world’s best city to date and find love, with a remarkable 72% of locals saying it’s easy to meet a romantic partner here.

In Time Out’s annual ranking of the world’s 50 best cities, Mumbai stands proudly at No. 49, and as the only Indian city on the list, it represents the heart and soul of a nation. The survey, based on insights from over 18,500 city dwellers worldwide, rated cities on parameters like food, culture, nightlife, affordability, and happiness, this year, for the first time, it also asked - “How easy is it to find love in your city?” Mumbai Rains: Powai Lake, Artificial Reservoir Managed by BMC, Overflows Following Continuous Heavy Rainfall, Videos Surface.

Asia, it seems, is in a romantic mood. Following Mumbai at the top are Beijing, Jakarta, Shanghai, and Bangkok, all landing in the top 10. But it’s Mumbai that stands out, not only as a metropolis of motion but as a haven for hearts.

Mumbai Ranked World’s Best City To Find Love in 2025

With its bustling bazaars, glowing skylines, and the aroma of street food drifting through its iconic gullies, Mumbai is a city that never sleeps, and one that never stops loving. Its blend of old-world charm and urban ambition offers more than just a backdrop; it creates a rhythm where love stories can unfold. Tesla First Showroom in India To Open in July 2025 in Mumbai, Elon Musk's EV Firm Expected To Offer Tesla Model Y in Indian Market; Check Expected Price.

The report also praises the city’s modernising infrastructure, including its first underground metro line linking BKC to Aarey, making the city more connected and accessible. Tourist staples like the Gateway of India, Haji Ali Dargah, and CST continue to enchant visitors, while locals bask in the city’s unique ability to be both chaotic and comforting.

Food remains Mumbai’s great unifier. From the crackle of a vada pav being fried at a roadside stall to the refined elegance of the fine-dining experiences, the city’s culinary spectrum speaks to its inclusive spirit, and maybe even sparks a few dinner dates.

Mumbai doesn’t just find love, it celebrates it, at traffic signals, train platforms, sea-facing promenades, and dimly lit cafes. It is, according to this latest accolade, not just a city of dreams, but also a city of hearts. And in 2025, that makes it the most romantic city in the world.

