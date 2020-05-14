National Buttermilk Biscuit Day (USA) 2020: Here’s How to Make Southern United States Staple Food for This Occasion (Watch Video)

National Buttermilk Biscuit Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image / Pixabay)

National Buttermilk Biscuit Day is annually observed on May 14 in the United States of America (USA). This day commemorates the high-rising breakfast staple of the Southern United States. Before the American Civil War, biscuits emerged as an inexpensive addition to meals. At that time, people realised that this bread product is much better than the plane bread on their plate as it absorbed the gravy perfectly. This is how slowly and gradually buttermilk biscuits became famous and versatile food. On the occasion of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day (USA) 2020, we will tell you how you can make this staple food of the Southern United States at home.

In 1931, Ballard and Ballard patented these refrigerator biscuits. Biscuits have been a staple of the Southern United States cuisine for many years and are often made with buttermilk. Buttermilk biscuits are usually served as a side dish, they are also eaten at breakfast with molasses, light sugarcane syrup, maple syrup, honey, jam or as a breakfast sandwich. Buttermilk biscuits are commonly made with flour, baking powder, salt, buttermilk, butter or shortening, and sometimes sugar. This bread product is popular in the Southern United States because the flour from the South is made from soft winter wheat, which has less protein than Northern flours, and is better suited for biscuits. Buttermilk biscuits are inexpensive because they don't require yeast for expansion.

Enjoy National Buttermilk Biscuit Day by preparing this bread product on this occasion and enjoy it with eggs or cheese or soups or your favourite dessert. We wish you all a very Happy National Buttermilk Biscuit Day 2020, enjoy the delicious food with your family and loved ones on this day.