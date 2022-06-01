National Hazelnut Cake Day is celebrated annually on June 1. It's time to enjoy a day with a delicious hazelnut cake and iced coffee in your cosy space. There is no research as to the origin of the National Hazelnut Cake Day. But who needs all details when it’s about enjoying your favourite desserts without any guilt? The sweet and buttery hazelnuts not only complement a variety of recipes but also go well in a cake of their own. As you celebrate National Hazelnut Cake Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a recipe for soft and crunchy hazelnut cake that you can make at home to enjoy the day.

Hazelnuts are known by a variety of names like filberts, pontics and cobnuts. In North America, they are native to Midwest, North and Southeastern United States and Canada. Here is a quick recipe for a rich, decent and moist hazelnut cake with chocolate ganache topping just perfect to relish on National Hazelnut Cake Day. This is one of the best and the easiest recipe for a mouth-watering hazelnut cake that you can try sitting at home. Five Amazing Ways You Can Enjoy Your Yummy Hazelnut Spread

Watch Video For Yummiest Hazelnut Cake Recipe

Hazelnuts also enhance the flavour of coffee, loaves of bread, muffins and puddings. Also, hazelnuts make delicious ice cream and when combined with a cake they result in delicious ice cream cake. National Hazelnut Cake Day is all about enjoying the buttery nutty flavour of hazelnuts in a delicious cake. Therefore, enjoy the best hazelnut cake with the above recipe as enjoy the day. Wishing everyone National Hazelnut Cake Day 2022!

