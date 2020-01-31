National Hot Chocolate Day 2020: Take Your Hot Chocolate From Good To Great With These Brilliant Hacks

Hot Chocolate (Photo credits: Pixabay)

After a long day at work, nothing quite hits the spot like a mug of hot chocolate. And while the basic hot chocolate tastes delicious, you can amp the taste with many hacks. From bourbon to cinnamon, you can add several ingredients to elevate your hot chocolate to a fancy beverage. But if you are not sure what to do, here are some out-of-the-world ways to put a spin on your old standby. Make a note of each one of them.

1. Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

Chocolate and peanut butter is a match made in heaven, so why not add peanut butter to your hot chocolate? Add in some mini marshmallows to make your cup even more delicious.

2. Spiced Hot Chocolate

To add a hint of spice and sweetness without any refined sugar, use cinnamon. The spice can be excellent to balance blood sugar, so it can be a double win if you have diabetes. How to Have Hot Chocolate Guilt-Free; Here’s Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Cocoa (Watch Video).

3. Dark Cayenne Hot Chocolate

If you are a kind of person who likes little spice with sweetness, adding cayenne with some dark chocolate will thrill your buds. Garnish with some cinnamon sticks to get extra spicy results. National Hot Chocolate Day 2020: Pics of the Delicious Cup of Cocoa to Warm Your Hearts This Winter

4. Spiked White Hot Chocolate

Combine ground white cocoa, whipped cream and steamed milk to whip up the decadent white hot chocolate. The drink maybe a little high in calories but it will take your hot chocolate drink a notch higher. From Healthier Heart to Sharper Brain, Amazing Health Benefits of Chocolate You Didn’t Know About.

5. Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

The hot chocolate hacks list would not be complete without a pumpkin option, would it? The combination of pumpkin with rich chocolate is pretty much liquid gold. Add pumpkin puree and vanilla extract to the hot chocolate mix and devour.

And how about dipping a vanilla chai tea bag to your hot chocolate? Try it out. You will dazzle any guest you have with this warm beverage.