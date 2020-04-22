National Jelly Bean Day 2020: From Different Flavours to Jelly Beans Sent Into Space, Here Are 7 Interesting Facts About These Tasty Candies

National Jelly Bean Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Jelly Bean 2020 is being celebrated on April 22 in the United States of America. As the name says, this day simply needs to be celebrated by enjoying different types of jelly beans. Boston confectioner William Schrafft made them popular during the Civil War. You will be amazed to know that jelly beans were the first candies sold by the pound. Schrafft encouraged his customers to send them to Union soldiers. On the occasion of National Jelly Bean Day 2020, we will share with you seven interesting facts about these candies, which include different flavours to them being sent out in space.

The 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, was so fond of jelly beans that they were part of his inauguration ceremony. The Herman Goelitz Candy Company supplied red, white and blue jelly beans for the 1980 event of Reagan. At that time, the company didn’t produce blue jelly beans. They created a blueberry jelly bean for the first time, especially for the inauguration ceremony. There are many more amazing facts about jelly beans, which we will explore below.

Fun Facts About Jelly Bean

1. In the 1910s and early 1920s, the word 'jellybean' referred to a young man who put a lot of great effort into dressing stylishly.

2. The very cherry flavor held the top spot as America’s favourite jelly bean for almost two decades, until buttered popcorn bumped it out of first place in 1998. Interestingly in the year 2003, very cherry moved back to first place.

3. Jelly belly beans were the first jelly beans to be sent out on the space through a shuttle in the year 1983.

4. The original eight flavours of jelly belly beans were very cherry, root beer, cream soda, tangerine, green apple, lemon, licorice and grape.

5. It takes 7 to 21 days to make a single Jelly Belly jelly bean.

6. Since 1930, jelly beans have been included in Easter celebration mainly due to their egg-like appearance.

7. Jelly beans were the first candy to be sold by weight rather than by piece.

This year the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, therefore, it would be safe to celebrate National Jelly Bean Day 2020 by staying indoor. You can enjoy this day by using jelly beans to create beautiful pieces of art or simply enjoy these candies in different ways.