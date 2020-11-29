National Lemon Cream Pie Day is annually celebrated on November 29 in the United States of America. This day is observed to enjoy this sweet delicacy. Lemon Cream Pie Day was established to celebrate this beautiful, sweet, and tangy treat and all those who prepare it for our consumption. Lemon pie is indeed the most popular and well-loved traditional treat. The addition of vitamin C rich lemon in this sweet delicacy gives you a healthy reason to enjoy this dessert. On the occasion of National Lemon Cream Pie Day 2020, we will share with you an easy recipe to make this sunny-coloured sweet treat. Try This Simple Homemade Recipe to Make Yummy Dessert With Lemon Custard Filling and a Fluffy Meringue Topping.

Food historians believe lemon desserts have been around since the Middle Ages. Lemon meringue pie, as it is known today, is a 19th-century product. The earliest recorded recipe was attributed to Alexander Frehse, a Swiss baker from Romandy. Food writer Becky Diamond writes that Abraham Lincoln while working as a lawyer discovered lemon cream pie at an Illinois hotel. You can enjoy National Lemon Cream Pie Day by visiting a diner or simply bake one yourself by visiting a grocery store and buying lemons, lemon pudding mix and a can of whipped cream. Now let us take a look at an easy recipe of National Lemon Cream Pie Day 2020.

National Lemon Cream Pie Day Recipe

A 100 g of lemon cream pie consist of 285 calories as per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). On National Lemon Cream Pie Day 2020, add your own creativity to this sweet delicacy and share its pictures on social media to become part of this yummy occasion.

