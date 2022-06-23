National Porridge Day is celebrated every year on June 23. Porridge is a healthy and wholesome meal perfect for breakfast. Oatmeal and porridge, both are very healthy and common breakfast options for all. Many people confuse the two to be the same but they do have some definite similarities as well as important differences. As you celebrate National Porridge Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated some important differences between oatmeal and porridge and the recipe and easy recipes to make porridge at home. From Chocolate Chips to Cranberries; 5 Delicious Mix-Ins That You Can Add To Make Healthy Cookies!

Oatmeal is a type of porridge therefore all oatmeal is porridge but all porridge is not oatmeal. A major between the two is the grain used in the processing. For oatmeal, the bran is removed from ground oats while the porridge is a form of the dish and is named after the grain used to make it. For example, cornmeal is a porridge made from corn. From Lowering Blood Cholesterol to Good Bone Health, Here Are 5 Reasons to Have This Vegan Beverage.

Porridge is as tasty as healthy it is. It all depends on how you add the best flavour to your recipe. A delicious porridge breakfast can keep you energised throughout the day. You can make it sweet or sour, depending upon your taste and preference. It is the best breakfast option when we are bored with oatmeal and still want something healthy and comforting. As you celebrate National Porridge Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated 4 amazing recipes of porridge that you can enjoy on this day.

Wishing everyone Happy National Porridge Day 2022!

