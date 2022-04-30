National Oatmeal Cookie Day is celebrated every year on the 30th of April, to bake and know more about the irresistibly chewy cookie. Unlike chocolate cookies, oatmeal cookies are healthy and are the perfect food for all sweet teeth. Before the oatmeal cookie came into existence, there was an oatcake. To celebrate the Oatmeal Cookie Day, all you can do is just bake fresh cookies by adding a variety of mix-ins to them. We have curated different options, from cranberries to papaya choco chips to prepare a lovely dessert tray of the sweet assortment. Have Oats Daily For Weight Loss: Here Are Five Healthy Oatmeal Recipes.

1. Oatmeal Choco-Chips Cookies

2. Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

3. Salted Cashew Oatmeal Cookies

4. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

5. Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)