Summers can be exhausting! With the soaring temperatures and no respite from the hot weather on the horizon, it is important that you keep yourself hydrated and healthy. Here are some easy and quick salad recipes that you can make without spending much time in the kitchen this summer to cool you down.

1. The Classic Watermelon Salad With A Yogurt Twist

Duration: 10min

Serves: 1-2 people

Ingredients:

. 1 Spring onion

. 3 tbsp olive oil

. 2 tbsp vinegar

. Kosher salt and pepper

. 1 watermelon, rind removed and cut into large triangular chunks

. 3 cucumbers, smashed and cut into 1/2 inch pieces

. 170 grams of crumbled feta cheese

. 1/3 cup yoghurt

. 1/4 cup small fresh mint leaves

. Sea salt for serving

Steps:

. Set aside the white and light green sections of the spring onion

. Whisk together the oil, vinegar, sumac, chopped scallion, and 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper in a large mixing dish. Toss in the watermelon and cucumbers gently to blend. Cover and chill in a refrigerator for 10 minutes.

. Meanwhile, mix the feta and yoghurt in a tiny food processor until smooth. Place the mixture on a serving plate.

. Take the watermelon and cucumbers out of the marinade and place them on top of the sauce. Sprinkle with mint, sliced scallion, and sea salt after spooning 3 tablespoons of the marinade on top.

2. Potato And Egg Salad For A Perfect Balance Of Carbs And Protein

. Duration: 20min

. Serves: 1-2 people

Ingredients:

. 3-4 potatoes cut into cubes

. 1 cup water

. 1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

. 1 cup mayonnaise

. 4 hard-boiled large eggs, chopped

. 3 /4 cup chopped roasted red bell peppers

. 1/2 cup sliced green onions

. 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Steps:

. Peel the potatoes and cut them into cubes

. In a dish, combine potatoes and water.

. Use a microwave on high for 9-11 minutes, stirring once, or until soft.

. Rinse in cold water after draining.

. Combine the remaining ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

. Add in the potatoes and toss gently to coat.

. Before serving, cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

3. Spicy And Colourful Cucumber Salad

. Duration: 10min

. Serves: 1-2 people

Ingredients:

. 2-3 cucumbers, washed and peeled

. 1-2 onions

. 1 capsicum

. 1 carrot

. 1 beetroot

. 2-3 tsp olive oil

. 1/2 tsp salt

. 1/2 tsp chilli powder

. 1/2 sugar

. 1 tsp lemon juice

. 10-15 coriander leaves

Steps:

. Finely slice onions, Julienne capsicum, cucumber, carrot and beetroot.

. Place in a bowl, combine and chill in the refrigerator.

. Just before serving, combine olive oil, salt, chilli powder, sugar and lemon juice.

. Before serving, cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve.

