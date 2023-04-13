Vishu 2023 will be observed on Saturday, April 15. The spring festival falls on the first day of the Medam month of the Malayalam calendar. Vishu is celebrated and marked with family time, preparing colourful auspicious items and viewing the Vishukanni. The celebrations start in advance with fireworks and conclude with lots and lots of fireworks on Vishu. As you celebrate Vishu 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a list of sweet dishes you can prepare on a festive day to have a great time with your friends and family. Vishu 2023 Vishu Kani Items and Decoration: What Is Vishu Kani? Here's How To Make and Arrange the Traditional Vishu Kani for Kerala New Year.

Mambazha Pradhaman

Mambazha Pradhaman is prepared with mango, jaggery, and coconut milk. It is a mouth-watering delicacy and very difficult to resist.

Vishu Kanji

As the name says, it is kanji made specifically for Vishu. This is one of the best sweet dishes to start your year healthily.

Vishu Katta

Vishu Katta is one of the best sweet dishes to start your day with. It is prepared with raw rice and coconut milk as base ingredients and is a must for breakfast on the festival day.

Unniyappam

Unniyappam is an authentic Vishu special snack made with rice, banana, jaggery, and coconut. It is a recipe loved by all on Vishu.

Ela Ada

Ela Ada is a popular dish among the traditional Kerala delicacy. It is filled with fresh coconut and jaggery and steamed in a plantain leaf.

Like every other Indian festival, Vishu is also about enjoying delicious traditional sweet dishes. Make sure you enjoy the day with the mouth-watering taste of the Vishu special sweet dishes. Wishing everyone Happy Vishu 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).