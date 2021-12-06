Google is celebrating pizza, one of the most popular Italian dishes in the world with an interactive Doodle! It was on this day i.e., December 6th in 2007 that the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The search engine giant splashed its homepage with a fun pizza puzzle featuring some of the most delicious pizza toppings from basil to mushroom to pepperoni - just about everything a crazy pizza lover would love to chomp chomp. If you click on the doodle, then 11 menus of pizza will appear in it, which users will get the option to cut into several slices. After this, users will also get stars under special programming. Which they can also share. Keep in mind that the more precise the slice, the more stars you will get.

Take A Look At The Google Doodle Here:

Today’s interactive #GoogleDoodle celebrates one of the world’s most popular dishes - pizza! 🍕On this day in 2007, the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. @GoogleDoodles pic.twitter.com/sPSFQ7Zwtb — googledownunder (@googledownunder) December 6, 2021

Toppings In The Google Doodle's Pizza Puzzle Game

In this puzzle game, a total of 11 types of pizza have to be cut, after which users will get a rating in stars. This includes Margherita Pizza (Cheese, Tomato, Basil), Pepperoni Pizza (Cheese, Pepperoni), White Pizza (Cheese, White Sauce, Mushroom, Broccoli), Calabresa Pizza (Cheese, Calabresa, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives), Muzzarella Pizza (Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives), Hawaiian Pizza (Cheese, Ham, Pineapple), Magyaros Pizza (Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper), Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza (Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken Seaweed, Mayonnaise), Tom Yum Pizza (Cheese, Shrimp, Mushroom, Chili Peppers, Lemon Leaves), Paneer Tikka Pizza (Cheese, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika) and finally Sweet Pizza.

History Of Pizza

Flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries by ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome. But the southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely known as the birthplace of pizza (dough with tomato and cheese) in the late 1700s. Many changes have been seen in the method of making pizza from time immemorial till now.

What Is The Art Of Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo'?

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Neapolitan art ‘pizziolo’ is a cooking practice. It involves four different steps related to preparing the dough and cooking it in a wood-fired tandoor. It also included a rotating movement of people engaged in baking operations. The movement originated in Naples, the capital of the Campania region, where about 3,000 pizzaioli now live and perform.

