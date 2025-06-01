Cricket is a sport where a bowler tries to get rid of a batter as cheaply as possible to give his side a better chance of winning. Sometimes, the batter has the upper hand, while on other occasions the bowlers get the better of his opposite. One of the most embarrassing ways to get out for a batter is falling on a duck, which means getting out without scoring a run, and several types of ducks exist in cricket. Who Was the First Indian Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes in an Over? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

A duck in general happens when the batter falls after facing a legal delivery, which is commonly referred to as 'golden duck', and is the most recognisable form of dismissal amongst fans. Interestingly, there also exists a platinum duck, a titanium duck, and a type of duck which may seem funny, but is extremely unlucky. However, fans wanting to unlock today's Google Googly question about 'Diamond Duck' can read below.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google or Google Search Googly is one of the latest campaigns for Google Search, where the tech search engine giants will quiz readers/users about interesting questions that seem simple but aren't.

What Is a Diamond Duck?

A diamond duck is when a batter is dismissed without facing a legal delivery. This is an unfortunate manner of getting dismissed, but it is a regular sight in T20s, while still being quite rare in ODIs and Tests.

Check Out Some of the Most Famous Diamond Ducks

There are several modes of dismissals for a diamond duck to happen, which are getting run out without facing a delivery, getting run out on a wide delivery, wicket-keeper stumping the batter on a wide, and the batter being adjudged timed out.

The name follows a trend of rarity of the type of ducks, as seen in golden, platinum, titanium, and diamond.

