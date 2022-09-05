The most-awaited food day is finally here! It calls for all the samosa lovers who can’t get enough of this Indian dish with different flavours in different states of the country. Samosa is more than just a daily food item to Indians; it’s an emotion… an emotion that can perfectly define foodgasm for foodies nationwide. Be it with chai or just chutney, Samosa fits into the role of an ultimate evening snack that any other cuisine cannot replace. The triangular-shaped dough filled with boiled potatoes, peas and spices has always been the nation-favourite when served hot and crispy! Guess what! These gastronomical savouries have become so prevalent that they got an entire day. It’s called World Samosa Day! As you are all geared up to devour Samosas on World Samosa Day 2022, which will be celebrated on September 5, Monday, here are some fun facts and truths that you must know about the delectable desi snack! Bring forth the die-hard Samosa fan in you and get to know about the lesser-known funny facts about Samosa below.

Fun Facts About Samosas on World Samosa Day 2022

Samosa doesn’t have an Indian origin! History depicts that Samosas originated in the Middle East before the 10th century. Thanks to the foreign chefs who brought the recipe to India during the Delhi Sultanate rule when Samosa, originally called Samsa, was consumed by travellers and traders. Samosas were never vegetarian! In 1334, Moroccan traveller Ibn Batuta described Samosa as ‘minced meat cooked with pistachios, almond, onion and spices and wrapped in a wheat envelope that was deep-fried in ghee’. Samosa got its name, Samsa, after the Pyramids in Egypt, which is also the reason behind their triangular pyramid-like shape. Earlier, Samosas were only eaten by royalty as they were specially prepared for the massive feast in Arab countries. Bahubali Samosa Challenge Trends in Meerut! Sweet Shop Owner Offers Rs 51,000 Cash Prize for Eating 8-Kg Heavy Samosa in 30 Minutes Samosas have various names. To name a few, Samosa is also called samsa, somsa, sambosa, sambusa, singada, somasi, samoosa, sambosak, samuza, and somas. Last but not least, Samosa is not a fatty snack! Made with good quality products, they have around 300 calories, 30 grams carbohydrates and less than 20 grams of fat. National Nutrition Week 2022: Easy Steps To Take Towards Good Health and Ways To Celebrate This Important Week

Indulge in your most guilty pleasure on World Samosa Day 2022! Eat and celebrate the day by cherishing the lip-smacking wonder that has become India’s favourite street delicacy! You are all allowed to ‘eat and repeat’ on Samosa Day. At the same time, ensure that you control your emotions and save them for the other day to enjoy Samosas again and again!

