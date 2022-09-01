National Nutrition Week gives us an opportunity to create awareness about good nutrition and health. It is celebrated every year in India from September 1 to September 7. Nutrition is the process by which the body takes in and uses food. Different food items provide us with different vitamins and nutrients. Therefore, it is very important to adopt such ways that can help you get all the nutrients required for a healthy life. As you celebrate National Nutrition Week 2022, we at LatestLY have curated easy steps you can incorporate into your daily routine to celebrate wellness and a healthy lifestyle. World Health Day 2022: From Eating Fruits and Vegetables to Drinking Water, Easy Healthy Eating Habits One Must Adopt TODAY for a Better TOMORROW!

Try the Vegetables You Don’t Like

Every vegetable and fruit comes with numerous vitamins and health benefits. Restricting yourself because of taste is not a wise decision when you choose to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This National Nutrition Week, give those vegetables that you dislike a try; you might end up with a recipe that makes you change your taste.

Place a Fruit Bowl on the Table

Almost all of us like to munch anything and everything while working. Therefore, make a healthy choice to replace your snacks with a bowl full of fruits. This will kill your hunger in a nutritional way.

Grow Herbs in Your Garden

One of the best ways to introduce natural herbs into your diet is by growing them in your garden. You can grow herbs like cilantro, parsley, basil, mint, etc. and reap their health benefits by adding them to the food you make.

Have Meals With Your Family

Nowadays, electronics have become an important part of our life. All day and all night, even while having meals, people are lost in their mobile phones. It’s time to make a switch, keep the cell phones down and enjoy a meal with your family. This will help you engage with your family and give ideas about healthy eating and introducing good habits to your children.

Add Flavour to Your Regular Drinking Water

Having plenty of water is a very important aspect of a healthy lifestyle. To make sure you stay well hydrated, add various fruits to your drinks. This will enhance the taste of water, all the while making sure that you have lots and lots of water during the day.

National Nutrition Week helps people understand the importance of healthy eating habits to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This week is an opportunity for everyone to adopt such habits that will promise you a healthy future. Wishing everyone a Happy National Nutrition Week 2022!

