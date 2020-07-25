Gem Selections is the only brand in India selling Gemstones on EMI. Back in February, 2020 after teaming up with 14 banks & NBFCs, Gem Selections started selling Gemstones on EMI. Though many companies are selling Gold & Silver on EMI but no company is selling Gemstones on EMI, the reason being it’s a very difficult task as the value of gold & silver can be ascertained easily but the value of Gemstones is very subjective. Gem Selections were in talks with different banks and NBFCs since past 3 years and Khanna Gems Group (Gem Selections is a subsidiary of Khanna Gems Group) after giving some guarantees signed MOUs with 14 banks and NBFCs and Gem Selections has become the ONLY brand in India selling Gemstones on EMI.

Though due to Covid-19 pandemic many business are impacted but Gem Selections business has increased a lot, Gem Selections have registered 500% increase in the sale of Gemstones on EMI since March, 2020 because people want to buy everything on EMI nowadays and now due to Covid-19 pandemic everybody is facing liquidity crisis and to buy gemstones on EMI “Gem Selections” is the only option available. Gem Selections is selling gemstones on EMI in both online & offline modes.