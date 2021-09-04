How did you get started? Share more about yourself and the environment you grew up in as a child… Tell us about yourself. What’s your background?

I grew up in a suburb of NYC located along the Long Island Sound. I come from a strong entrepreneurial family. In fact, our family office partnered with Donald Trump on previous deals going back 30 years. Our family looks to take on big challenges, and we are always looking for large scale opportunities. I was raised by my grandparents and received a lot of their wisdom as a child. Having an unusual childhood allowed me to look at opportunities and situations from a different vantage point.

Did you always want to become an entrepreneur? How did it all begin?

I would say that I caught the entrepreneurial bug from my grandfather, uncle, and our US-based family office at an early age. L Investment has had a very long history dating back to 1899. I was originally a passive investor in Genoil and was working as a consultant to the company. I went from being passive to active, and I now manage the business development strategies, as well as the day to day operations of the firm.

Tell us about your company. What services do you provide?

Our main family office investment is in a Canadian company called Genoil Inc. Genoil is an R&D company known for developing a proven and sustainable cutting-edge crude oil carbon reduction technology for the oil and gas industry. This technology enables thirty percent more transportation fuels to be produced from each barrel of crude oil. Recently, we signed an agreement to build a Genoil upgrading refinery in Oman. The estimated cost of this project is over $2 billion USD.

Describe your company in 8 words.

I would describe my company as: environmental technology for the oil and gas sector.

What are you working on right now?

We are currently working on a few projects. Most recently, in June 2021, we signed an agreement to build a refinery in Oman at the Port of Duqm, located outside the Strait of Hormuz. This will serve as our first project and will utilize our environmentally friendly upgrading technology, called Genoil "GHU." The size of the project is estimated to be 200,000 barrels per day and cost in excess of $2 billion USD. We are also working closely with one of the largest policy banks in the world, and with the support of this major policy bank, Genoil is more strongly financially backed than any oil company in the world. Additionally, this support has enabled Genoil to position itself at the top level in many countries.

What core values do you hold that help guide you in business?

The oil and gas industry is one of the most challenging and complex industries in the world to penetrate, especially when introducing a new innovative tech-focused small firm into the industry. There are few to no instances of companies who have entered this highly competitive and closely controlled industry. Those who do, always do so in a large and profitable way. In order to be successful, you must think old school and be ready to take huge risks. Be agile, study your competitors’ weaknesses, and be fearless. All the bigger players work together, and they are famous for stymieing other new on the block innovators, waiting 25 years, and then copying the patents at no cost.

You started this business in a competitive industry and became successful quickly. What’s your secret to success?

The oil and gas industry is not particularly competitive because new competitors rarely enter the market. I don't believe it is possible to find success quickly in this business, but patience, perseverance, and strong positioning are the main ingredients for success.

What advice would you give people for investment today?

My advice for people investing today would be to try to not be influenced by illogical ideas.

Any forecasts you predict over the upcoming 12 months?

I predict there will be much more global instability due to the 99.999% debasement of the US dollar's original 1940 value in the coming year. This debasement has caused large scale and extreme corruption to manifest itself in our global leadership, people who are too weak minded to know control civil unrest/violence in the US and Europe