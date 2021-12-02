Hanukkah 2021 has begun on November 28, Sunday and will be celebrated by the Jewish community till December 6, Monday. This is known to be one of the most important festivals of Jews that lasts for eight nights and days in late November. Also called the Festival of Lights or Chanukah, the Jewish festival is celebrated to commemorate the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt.

Hanukkah occurs at the same time as Christmas during the holiday season and the festival has gained major significance in North America. Series of rituals are performed throughout the holiday which includes exchanging gifts every night, preparing traditional fried foods and jelly doughnuts, lighting the candles of a candelabrum with nine branches (Menorah), etc. While all other customs and traditions are practiced during the festival, it's important to make your near and dear ones feel special! Don't worry because we've got some amazing gift ideas for Hanukkah 2021 which you can use to surprise your friends and family this festive season. Scroll down to indulge into excitement with these beautiful gift ideas! Hanukkah 2021: Facts About Hanukkah Foods Eaten During The Eight-Day Festival.

Hanukkah Menorah

What else can be a better gift than a classic nine-candle menorah that can shower extra light and joy into your relatives' houses? You can opt for nature-themed or sports-themed menorah instead of a Jerusalem-inspired menorah.

Hanukkah Menorah (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Hanukkah Wreath

Celebrate the Festival of Lights by gifting a wreath that's specially crafted with white flowers and blue ribbons. With some small battery lights, the hand-crafted wreath will definitely add more charm to your present.

Hanukkah Wreath (Photo Credits: Pinterest)

Latke Basket

Gift a basket filled with ingredients that would help your acquaintance to prepare delectable latkes for you in time! You can also include new recipe ideas that would add a personal touch to their Hanukkah.

Latke Basket (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Special Hanukkah Cookie Cutters

The cookie tradition can be done right by helping your friends get some perfect cookie cutters shaped as a star, dreidel, some cartoons or even menorah. Hanukkah 2020 Dishes And Facts: From Loukoumades to Pancakes, Know About Traditional Food Recipes Made on the Jewish Festival.

Special Hanukkah Cookie Cutters (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

White Roses in a Blue Vase

Flowers are the best gifts that you can give someone on a beautiful day. What else can fit right than utilising Hanukkah colours to make your present shine brighter than ever!

White Roses in a Blue Vase (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Hanukkah Gift Jar

Gift jars are the new-common traditions to custom gift collections that suit every other important occasion. So, fill your small gifts of Hanukkah like the gold gelt coins, handwritten notes etc., and give them something new and special.

Hanukkah Gift Jar (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Celebrate the festival of lights with these wonderful gift ideas and make your Hanukkah miraculous and joyous! Make your festival as bright as lights by giving something beautiful and meaningful to your loved ones!

