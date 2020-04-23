Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid! Check Out 7 of The Prettiest Makeup Looks of the Supermodel As She Turns 25

Gigi Hadid is a mega-model, an entrepreneur, a heartthrob and also every makeup and fashion enthusiast's role model! The supermodel turned 25 today and is celebrating her birthday in quarantine. However, the Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, father of Gigi Hadid, didn't let her birthday week be dull for her due to the lockdown. He, in fact, dedicated his Instagram account solely to posting pictures of his daughter Gigi Hadid. Thirstday Special: 10 Sexy Pics of Gigi Hadid That Will Make You Go Gaga!
While the beauty had many feathers in her hat, right from running a huge business to winning "Model of the Year" accolades, we cannot get over her makeup looks! Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid has given us some of the prettiest makeup looks to savour and to learn from! Right from her Met Gala silver eye makeup to her smokey eyes, there is really no look that the supermodel cannot pull off! Yo or Hell No! Gigi Hadid Blings on the MTV VMAs Red Carpet in Tom Ford.
It is Gigi Hadid's birthday today and the woman has been giving all of us inspiration at such a young age. Right from being the chic fashionista to being in the news for her on and off relationship with One Direction star, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid has come a long way. Let's take a look at some of Gigi Hadid's best makeup looks:
The Classic Red Lips!
There are some shows that you wish you could walk and be in the audience for at the same time !!❣️The energy (& guests’ faces!) in this room was unforgettable. I love you @themarcjacobs thank you for including me in another of your one-of-a-kind visions !!!! Forever a great honor and pleasure @kegrand @bitton CONGRATULATIONS to the entire @marcjacobs team ❤️
The Campy Met Gala Look
With a Little Bit Of Glitter!
Let The Eyes Do All The Talking!
Gigi In Gold
Bows And Shine
When Less Is More!
Los Angeles native rose to fame because of her work at the Victoria's Secret Angel. While under quarantine, Gigi Hadid is resorting to cooking which is one of her favourite activities, on her mother Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm.