With a thought of ‘Think Global Act Local, Harshvardhan Shahi saw a dream that has been inspiring the youth around since years, here at Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Double graduated from Aurangabad, Harshvardhan started exploring his writing skills working as a freelancer reporter and photographer and was eager to start something he dreamed about always.

His interest in food encouraged him to be a food blogger and he started his Instagram page ‘Aurangabad Food Explorer.’ His friends and relatives used to laugh at him when he used to take photographs of various food items wherever he used to go. He started posting those photos with its review and people started liking it.

He was opposed many a times by hotel managers, restaurant and café owners and was criticized by many that what a foolish business is this!

Harshvardhan was very clear about his work that in fact was his passion. He went on and on and at present he has more than fifty thousand followers with a large fan following. Harshvardhan Shahi passionately tells this food story to the world at large through his multiple ventures.

Further he started digital marketing for hotels, restaurants and cafes as well as other food services through his page and became the first entrepreneur to start such kind of business here.

The food joint owners, who used to oppose him from taking various photographs of foods, started requesting him to take pictures and post on his page as they knew the response would definitely grow their business.

This turn was not sufficient as his dreams are always high. He started a production house called ‘Limelight Creations’ and started undertaking photography assignments of various events. His honesty, soft spoken and polite behavior and quality work flourished his business. He has produced short films, dance videos and a music video that has received millions of views.

His journey is ever achieving new heights. He also the youngest TEDx Speaker in Marathwada region. His story, his work and his achievements reflect his struggle, hard work, honesty and integrity.

He has recently received the prestigious ‘Karamveer Chakra Award 2019’ for his outstanding work. Also he has been awarded with ‘Excellence in Youth Leadership’ Award by YIN Sakal Group, Best Food Page of the City Award by Lokmat Times, Excellence of Digital Marketing of Food Category by MY FM 94.3 and Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2019 for Social Media Marketing of Food Category by MY FM 94.3.

There is much to share and get inspired by Harshvardhan, let’s wait for a second episode!