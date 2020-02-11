Are You Sleeping On a Wrong Pillow? Best Pillows for Neck Pain If You Are Unable To Turn Your Head in the Morning

Sleep (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Do you often tend to wake up with neck pain in a perfectly positioned bed? Your pillow could be the culprit of your sleep-induced neck woes. Using the wrong kind of pillow can leave your neck wholly messed up for weeks. But your neck pain could also be a combination of an improper sleeping position and a wrong pillow. And while there are a lot of factors at play, if your neck hurts consistently, your pillow could be at fault. Here's how to know if you are using the wrong pad.

Pillows are designed to support your back and neck during sleep. If your pillow lacks support or if it is too hard or too tall, it can place your neck in an odd position and create a lot of tension. A supportive pillow is the one that keeps your head slightly elevated, so you don't suffer from any long-term neck problems. Most pads also tend to go flat over time. So it would help if you replaced your pillows once they lose their fluffiness. When you are buying one, pick from one of these pillows that can be perfect for your neck.

Memory Foam

Memory foam pillow can be best to give a lot of firm neck support, but if you are a restless sleeper, you might want to stay away from one such sleeping pad. Instead, you could try a pillow made of threads of memory foam for a firmer feel without a brick-like sensation.

Feather Pillows

Much like the shredded memory foam pillows, the feather pillows offer a lot of support to various sleeping positions. Feathers can be awesome if you toss and turn all night. But if you are someone who sleeps like a log, you will need something stiffer.

Spring Pillows

You must be familiar with the traditional spring mattresses. Just like the mattresses, the spring pillows can be damn comfortable and can help reduce back and neck pain. If you are suffering from constant neck pain, they are worth trying.

Once you get your bedding sorted, you need to give a close look to your sleeping position. Sleeping on your stomach can be the worst position for your neck pain. If you find it difficult to break the habit, you might want to skip using a pillow completely.