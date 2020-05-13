Bad Breath Under Your Face Mask? Here's What You Should Do to Treat Halitosis Naturally and Freshen Up Your Breath!

Face Masks (Photo Credits: Unsplash, Pexels)

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have incorporated a lot of new lifestyle habits. The most significant one is wearing a face mask. But is donning a face mask made your breath smell foul? You are not alone! A lot of people suffer from halitosis or bad breath, and the concentrated space underneath your cover helps you figure out if you have one. Thankfully, with a few simple hacks, you can treat as well as prevent bad breath naturally. Make note!

What Causes Bad Breath Under Your Face Mask?

You will likely experience bad breath under the mask; only of it is a chronic condition for you. While there can be many causes of bad breath, dry mouth from mouth breathing or certain medications, diets high in sugar or acidic foods and poor oral hygiene are the most common causes. All these factors lead to the production of pathogenic bacteria and sulfur compounds at an alarming rate, resulting in a bad smell. But if your mouthwash is not helping the problem, what can? Read on!

Eliminate Excess Sugar and Acidic Foods From Your Diet

The bacteria in your mouth feed on high-sugar foods, leaving behind a strong odour. Cut back on sugary and acidic foods and always brush your teeth after eating them.

Try Taping Your Lips at Night

Sleeping with your mouth open can dry out the mouth and cause bad breath. Mouth taping will train you to breathe in and out of your nose at night. Bonus: It can also prevent loud snoring. Do not worry! Mouth tape is not strong like duct tape, and you can easily part your lips if necessary.

Drink More Water

One simple and effective way to get rid of bad breath is to drink a lot of water. Lack of hydration can lead to less effective salivation, which can cause your mouth to become dry. Drinking lots of water can not only help prevent dry mouth but also wash out any smelly bacteria produced when eating.

Scrape Your Tongue

Tongue scraping is one of the most effective ways to deal with bad breath. Use a metal scraper, apart from your toothbrush, to remove the build-up of bacteria and sulphur gathering on your tongue. Do not panic if you see a yellow film in the first couple of times. It is a sign that you are getting rid of the unwanted build-up.

Bottomline

While smelling your breath under your mask may be uncomfortable, bad breath can be corrected. You might need some medical intervention if you have oral thrush or abscess in the mouth.