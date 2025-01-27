Bhubaneswar, January 27: A masked miscreant, whose face was concealed by a cap and mask, carried out a daring robbery at the residence of former Congress President Niranjan Patnaik in Bhubaneswar's VIP Colony early on January 26. The thief believed to have surveilled the house beforehand, gained entry by breaking open a window on the second floor while Patnaik and his wife were asleep on the first floor. After ransacking the house, the robber fled through the same window, making off with gold ornaments and cash worth over INR 50 lakh. The CCTV footage revealed a single man behind the crime, and police are now working to gather further evidence.

According to a report by the Times of India, the robbery occurred around 2:40 AM when Niranjan Patnaik and his wife were sleeping on the first floor of their home. The intruder targeted the second floor, where Patnaik’s son, Devjyoti, and his family usually reside. However, Devjyoti and his wife were away at the time of the robbery, leaving the second floor vacant. The thief ransacked the rooms, taking gold ornaments from a cupboard and several thousand rupees in cash. Niranjan Patnaik Robbery: Miscreant Decamps With Jewellery and Cash Worth INR 50 Lakhs From Congress Leader’s Residence in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik, in his statement to the police, revealed that the thief entered the house by breaking open a window on the second floor. He further added that the intruder likely surveilled the house before executing the crime, as the family was unaware of any noise. The robbery was committed despite the presence of tight security, CCTV cameras, and claims of increased police patrolling in the area due to Republic Day celebrations, raising serious concerns about safety in the city. Angul Road Accident: 2 Dead, 31 Injured As Bus Overturns in Odisha.

The Bhubaneswar police, led by DCP Pinak Mishra, have launched an investigation into the theft. Mishra confirmed that they have gathered CCTV footage showing a masked man, and police are working to track down the suspect. In light of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured Patnaik of a fair investigation and strict action against the perpetrator.

