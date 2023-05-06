Bladder Cancer Awareness Month 2023 is here. Over 570,000 people are given a bladder cancer diagnosis each year, and 1.7 million people live with the disease. It is the 10th most common cancer to be diagnosed and the 13th leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. A prompt diagnosis, however, significantly improves the likelihood of long-term survival and quality of life. The most crucial bladder cancer warning sign to look out for is blood in the urine.

However, bladder cancer is often ignored when it should not be. We must get together and speak out on behalf of bladder cancer sufferers, and nothing can be better than the opportunity we get in May 2023 during World Bladder Cancer Awareness Month! Study Reveals How Urine Test Can Detect Bladder Cancer Years Before Diagnosis.

Bladder Cancer Awareness Month 2023 Dates & Theme

The updated campaign theme for this year is "Feeling uncertain? Get examined." This is celebrated throughout the month of May. The signs of Bladder Cancer are actually one of the greatest obstacles to a quick diagnosis of bladder cancer because some of the symptoms are not directly related to bladder cancer; both the symptoms and how people react to them can differ. Bladder cancer may go undiagnosed when symptoms, including finding blood in the urine, painful urination, and irregular urination, are misdiagnosed for other illnesses.

How Can You Support The Cause

You can support the bladder cancer awareness month campaign in a number of different ways and help spread the word about bladder cancer. Whether you are a person, a member of a small group, or a national organisation, you can do your part by spreading awareness about the disease from the right sources like WHO. Learning more and supporting organisations that work for Bladder Cancer awareness.

With the advent of new technology and the intensifying efforts of awareness campaigns, people are currently becoming progressively more familiar with bladder cancer. They still don't fully understand risk factors, causes, how to recognise symptoms, when to get diagnosed, and other important issues. Bladder cancer is frequently seen in the elderly population and continues to be a hazard due to how widespread it is.

