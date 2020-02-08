Bottle Gourd: From Weight Loss to Preventing Stress, Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Lauki

Bottle Gourd (Photo Credits: YouTube)

There is no way by which we can attain a healthy and strong body by skipping foods which are grown naturally, like fruits and vegetables. One such food item is a light green coloured vegetable - bottle gourd. It is given this name because it's in the shape of a bottle. The scientific name of bottle gourd is Lagenaria siceraria, and in India, it is commonly known as lauki. You should include lauki in your meal for deriving benefits like weight loss and fighting against depression. Purple Cabbage For Weight Loss; Why You Should Include This Nutrient Rich Vegetable in Your Diet For Good Health.

Bottle gourd is the most loved vegetable for Indians due to its nutritional value. The best part about this vegetable is that it contains 92 percent water, which keeps the body hydrated. Lauki is a rich source of Vitamin C, A and K and essential minerals like sodium, calcium, iron, zinc and magnesium. Also, this vegetable is low in calorie and contains very less amount of saturated fat. A hundred gram of bottle gourd consists of only 15 calories.

Health Benefits of Bottle Gourd

1. Helps in Weight Loss: Bottle Gourd is packed with nutrients which curb appetite. They are also loaded with fibres which make the body feel full. If you drink lauki juice every day during mid-day or evening, it can aid in weight loss.

2. Promotes Heart Health: Bottle gourd helps in reducing bad LDL cholesterol, which, thereby, contributes to promoting heart health.

3. Fight Against Depression: Bottle gourd comes along with choline- a neurotransmitter that ensures smooth functioning of brain cells and thus, helps in avoiding stress, depression and mental disorder.

4. Fight Against Constipation: As bottle gourd is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, it enables smooth digestion. In addition to this, it also helps in curing stomach related problems like constipation, piles and flatulence.

5. Good For Liver: As per Ayurveda physician, bottle gourd should be eaten to ward off liver inflammation, a condition where the liver is inflamed and unable to process food efficiently.

Every person is allergic to a particular food. If you face issues while eating bottle gourd, then consult with your doctor before continuing to add it further in your meals. Apart from that, lauki is highly beneficial for the body and it can be eaten in various forms. Bottle gourd is also used in the preparation of the famous mutton dish, which is known as Dal Ghosh. Apart from that, it can also be eaten as dessert, like lauki ka halwa and lauki kheer.