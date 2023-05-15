During a hot sex session, XXX OnlyFans star Janet Massa almost died from a blood clot caused by a love bite. After having sex with her lover, Janet Massa had multiple artery ruptures and lost the use of one arm. The unknown male gave the influencer a "hickey" during the sexual session but was a little too aggressive. Janet claimed the damage was so serious that she "thought she was going to die" and lost all sensation in her left arm. After the incident, Janet claimed she dumped her partner and stopped communicating with him.

The Paraguayan model, who lives in Spain, explained: "We were snogging in bed, and he kissed my neck, but sucked so hard I pushed him away. I didn’t want him to leave a mark. Early the next morning, while I was at home, I couldn’t move my arm anymore. It was a huge scare. I thought I was going to die." The physicians apparently were baffled by what was going on with me until they observed the bruise on her neck and said it might be the cause. The model went right away to a local hospital for treatment. What Is a Hickey? Rules to Keep in Mind Before Giving Love Bites to Your Partner.

She stated that a blood clot she had that travelled to her heart paralysed her arm and almost caused a catastrophic heart attack.

Can Hickeys Kill You? Everything You Need to Know about Sex Injuries & Blood Clots

A hickey is a bruise that appears after someone lightly bites and suckers a part of another person's body, sometimes rupturing the blood vessels beneath the skin. Although some people like giving or receiving hickeys, others could find them uncomfortable.

It's highly unlikely that a hickey can kill you, but it might result in a blood clot that causes a stroke. If a person's blood vessels are torn during the hickey, it might occur.

According to a 2010 study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, a hickey had caused a 44-year-old New Zealand lady to get a non-fatal stroke. Although the feeling of sex is supposed to be enjoyable, a few mistakes could result in pain.

Common Sex Injuries:

Vagina or Anus Tears

Dangerous Muscle Pull

Heart Attack

A Broken Penis

Stuck Objects: like bottles, marbles etc.

Allergic Reactions

If you're too hard or move too quickly, you could end up with anything from a rug burn to a penile fracture. To prevent these typical sex injuries and other dangers, go slowly and be aware of your limits.

