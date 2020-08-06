If you are too active in bed, you must have probably heard that you should pee after having sex to avoid UTI. Sure barrier methods like condom can protect you from STIs, but they won't shield you from urinary tract infections. Sex can make you prone to UTIs as all the thrusting can push the bacteria from the labia and the surrounding area to urethra and into the bladder. But can peeing really kill any bacteria that got thrust up before it gets into the bladder? Read on to know more!

How Long After Sex Should You Pee?

According to experts, UTI can be prevented if you pee right after intercourse to flush out the bacteria. It would help if you got out of the bed as soon as you can do it, ideally within five minutes. It usually takes two to three days for the bacteria to build and develop into a UTI. A Urologist Explains 8 Signs of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) in Women.

What are The Common Symptoms of UTI?

If you start exhibiting symptoms like frequent urination, burning or itching with urination, strong-smelling urine, or pelvic pain, consult a doctor immediately. When it comes to the treatment, antibiotics are the most effective way to treat a UTI. World Kidney Day 2020: Is It UTI or a Kidney Infection? From Back Pain to Smelly Urine, Most Common Signs of Pyelonephritis in Women.

Is Peeing Right After Sex a Full-Proof Way to Prevent UTIs?

Rushing to the bathroom right after sex isn't exactly a sure-fire way to prevent UTI, but, it can certainly help. So, do not miss out this step, thinking that it will not make any difference. Is Your Body Odour Stopping Your Date From Getting Close to You? From Constipation to UTI, Address These Surprising Health Issues That is Causing You to Smell Bad!

Apart from peeing after sex, to further prevent UTI, remember to stay hydrated throughout the day and practice good hygiene. Be sure to consult a doctor if UTI has been a recurrent issue for you instead of resorting to those temporary antibiotics.

