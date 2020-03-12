World Kidney Day 2020: Is It UTI or a Kidney Infection? From Back Pain to Smelly Urine, Most Common Signs of Pyelonephritis in Women

Lower back pain. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

You know the stinging pain in your back and your lower abdomen if you ever had urinary tract infection. UTI sometimes also comes with a burning sensation when you are trying to pee. But the same symptoms could be an indicator for another serious health issue: a kidney infection. And while kidney infections are sporadic in otherwise healthy people, you should raise your eyebrows when the burning sensation moves beyond your bladder. When left untreated, kidney infections can progress to septic shock and prove fatal. Here's how to know if you could be at the risk of developing a kidney infection.

1. Frequent Urge to Urinate

Check yourself with the doctor if you feel the need to visit the bathroom 20 times a day. Your bladder is designed to hold a lot of urine at a time. Irritation in the bladder as a result of kidney infection can make you frequent the bathroom. The same infection can trigger a feeling of an urgent need to pee. You will be surprised to see minimal urine outcome despite the sense of urgency.

2. Burning Pain while Urinating

The burning sensation while peeing, also known as dysuria is common with yeast and vaginal infections as well as kidney infections. The lining of the urethra gets inflamed, which results in all the burning when you go to the bathroom. World Kidney Day 2020: What are Kidney Stones and How to Prevent Them?

3. Cloudy or Smelly Urine

One significant difference between kidney issues and other infections is that kidney infections do not come with any discharge. You can rule out a kidney infection if you see a release. But check with your doctor if you have stinky or cloudy urine.

4. Back Pain or Groin Pain

Your kidneys are placed deep against the back muscles, and any infection can make you experience severe back pain. Your kidneys are in a capsule where there is a lot of space, so when it gets inflamed, it gets incredibly painful. Ladies, Did You Know That Kidney Diseases Kill More Women Than Men? Here are 5 Steps to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy.

5. Abdominal Pain

In addition to pain your back and groin, you may also experience abdominal pain. Considering that your kidneys are located deep inside your abdominal region, it can be the weirdest place to feel sharp pain. But sometimes, pain due to kidney infection can manifest in strange places.

6. Fever and Nausea

A kidney infection can trigger symptoms such as fever, chills and nausea. An infection can make you sick and make you want to throw up every time. High-Protein Diets and Kidney Disease: What Happens When You Eat Too Much Protein?

Also, check with your doctor when you see blood in your urine. Also, if you notice pus, it could be an indication of a severe kidney infection.