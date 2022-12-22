Mumbai, December 22: In what can be seen as good news to consumers across the country, medicines and cancer drugs are all set to get cheaper as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped prices of not one or two but as many as 107 drugs. For the second time this year, medicines such as paracetamol and other drugs will see a decline in its prices. However, prices of a few medicines such as montelukast and metformin have been increased.

The list of 107 drugs whose prices have been revised was released by the NPPA on Tuesday and includes medicines such as paracetamol, amoxycillin, rabeprazole and metformin among other important drugs. It must be noted that many of the drugs are being used by consumers and patients on a regular basis. Paracetamol (65O mg) which was selling for Rs 2.3 per tablet has now been capped at Rs 1.8 per tablet. Similarly, the price of amoxycillin and potassium clavulanate has also been down from Rs 22.3 to Rs 16.8 per tablet. Paracetamol, Other Essential Medicines To Become Cheaper As NPPA Fixes Prices of 127 Drugs.

List of Medicines That Got Cheaper and Their Revised Rates

Besides medicines such as paracetamol, moxycillin and potassium clavulanate, prices of cancer drugs have also been capped by the NPPA. The government has capped prices of medicines used in treatment cancer by up to 40 percent. Besides cancer, prices of medicines used to treat fever, diabetes have also been reduced by 40 percent. Meanwhile, the decision to reduce prices of medicines and important drugs has been welcomed by all. Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022: Svante Pääbo Awarded the Honour For Discoveries Concerning Genomes.

Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) told Times of India, "This is a welcome move. But some medicines like paracetamol have already seen lowest prices. With the price of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) on the rise, there is less room left for the manufacturers to curtail the prices further. I hope the supplies are not affected in the future."

