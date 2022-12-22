According to reports, medicines such as paracetamol and other essential medicines are likely to become cheaper as the NPPA is fixing prices of 127 drugs. Reportedly, the price of some medicines is going to be reduced for the 5th time this year. Meanwhile, prices of few medicines such as montelukast and metformin have been increased. According to reports, the list of 127 drugs that NPPA came out with include medicines such as paracetamol, amoxycillin, rabeprazole and metformin among other important drugs. Many of these medicines are used by patients on an everyday basis. Paracetamol (650mg), which is presently sold for Rs 2.3 per tablet is now capped at Rs 1.8 per tablet. Similarly, the price of amoxycillin and potassium clavulanate has also been brought down from Rs 22.3 to Rs 16.8 per tablet. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde To Chair Review Meeting for Coronavirus Situation in State.

Paracetamol जैसी कई जरूरी दवाएं होंगी सस्ती ◆ NPPA ने 127 दवाओं की कीमतों की सीमा तय की है ◆ इस साल 5वीं बार कुछ दवाओं की क़ीमत कम होने जा रही है pic.twitter.com/MlYiebi4sz — News24 (@news24tvchannel) December 22, 2022

