Extreme hot or cold weather may make things uncomfortable for us, but it has an advantage. The severe weather conditions are not conducive to the growth of mosquitoes. But as monsoon sets in, mosquitoes start nesting in every corner of the house. From plants, open drainage, and pipe, all become a favourable place for mosquitoes to breed, potentially causing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya. While both these diseases are characterised by fever, how dow you differentiate between the two? Here are the symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease chikungunya.

Characteristics of Chikungunya

Chikungunya spreads by Aedes mosquito bite. However, A timely blood test is crucial to detect chikungunya to ward off further complications. Those bitten by the infected mosquito show usually symptoms within 2 to 12 days which is also known as the incubation period. Mosquitoes causing chikungunya generally bite during the day. Dengue Prevention Tips: Full-Proof Ways to Avoid Mosquito Bites and Turn Aside Mosquito-Borne Diseases.

Symptoms of Chikungunya

Fever: You will experience a high-grade fever of more than 102 degrees celsius. The body temperature rises in an attempt to kill the infectious agent. National Dengue Day 2020: Are You Sick Because of COVID-19 or Is It Dengue Fever? Here's How to Distinguish Between the Symptoms of The Diseases!

Severe knee and joint pain: You will also suffer from sharp joint pains in feet, ankle, wrists, and hands. The virus destroys cells in the muscles and joints, and so you can notice mild swellings.

Back pain: Severe back pain is also a tell-tale sign of the disease. It is sometimes accompanied by headache, muscle pain and fatigue

Skin rashes: Specific changes in the skin are also visible. Skin maculopapular rash appears in the first 48 hours of the bite generally on the trunk, hands and feet.

Eye pain: Another surprising sign of the disease is eye pain. It may also result in conjunctivitis. National Dengue Day 2020: What are The Symptoms of Severe Dengue Infection? From Acute Stomach Pain to Bleeding Nose and Gums, These Signs Could Signal an Emergency.

An ELISA assay can be used to identify the chikungunya virus. However, the results of the test are out in 2 to 3 days.

