Coronavirus Attacks Brain, Heart and Kidney Among Other Parts of Body, Not Just Lungs, Say Studies; Know More About How COVID-19 Impacts the Entire Body

It was understood that the coronavirus majorly impacts the lungs and causes breathlessness among other symptoms, however, several studies have recently found that coronavirus attacks the whole body, including the brain, heart and kidneys. It also affects the nerves and our sensory system. With more and more research and development, experts are getting closer to understand the pattern of the virus' attack. Recently, it was seen that COVID-19 is attacking children with a paediatric inflammatory disease. In the US 80 kids fell prey to the paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome that exhibit symptoms like the toxic shock or Kawasaki disease. ‘COVID Toes’, a Possible Symptom of Coronavirus Infection: Know More About The Mysterious Skin Condition That May Be Related to COVID-19, Dermatologists Say.

Coronavirus is said to impact the sensory systems, as over 60 percent of patients have shown symptoms of losing their senses of smell and taste, as per research by King’s College London. Coronavirus has been said to impact the Kidneys and the digestive system as well. As per the Washington Post, a nephrologist says that about half of the patients hospitalised due to coronavirus have protein or blood in their urine. Some patients have also required dialysis which means that impacts on the kidneys have been seen. Patients with Very Mild COVID-19 Symptoms Will Have Home Isolation Option: Union Health Ministry.

In a person having COVID-19, Neurological symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, impaired consciousness and skeletal-muscle injuries have been identified. A study on nervous system function in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found that COVID-19 patients can have seizures or stroke.

Coronavirus is also known to impact the blood as it helps cause blood clots, as per the Wall Street Journal. Not just the brain, but coronavirus can also affect heart health as cases of myocarditis, irregular heart rhythms have been seen in coronavirus patients, according to the Washington Post.