‘COVID Toes’, a Possible Symptom of Coronavirus Infection: Know More About The Mysterious Skin Condition That May Be Related to COVID-19, Dermatologists Say

Coronavirus symptoms that can tell whether you have COVID-19 or not are being highly searched on google currently. A large number of cases have been asymptomatic, in fact, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts say that of 100 people with infection, 80 do not have symptoms. However, a new mysterious symptom called “COVID toes” has been known to be a potential sign of coronavirus infection. Usually, this symptom is said to be found in children or young adults, as revealed by Dr Amy Paller head of the Department of Dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Coronavirus Cases: 26-Year-Old UK Woman Having Severe Lung Condition and Diabetes Recovers From Coronavirus; Know More.

The pediatric dermatologist at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Paller said she has seen a lot of teens and young adult patients with lesions, or painful bumps, on their toes amid the pandemic. The number of kids and younger adults with lesions on one toe or all of the toes, bottom or top is being seen in a larger number amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They are often said to be "bright red but can evolve into a purple colour", as per reports by NBC Chicago. US Woman,22, Hospitalised for COVID-19 Shares Coronavirus Symptoms; Warns 'You Aren’t Invincible Just Because You’re in Your 20s'.

Although, the direct relation of the "COVID toes" with coronavirus symptoms is not known. But the symptom is seen more rampantly amid the coronavirus infection pandemic. "COVID toes" are prevalent now more than ever and that might open an arena of exploration for the experts studying infectious disease. "Sometime itchy, often times painful. These are individuals who are often without any other sign of viral infection. We are seeing this in unprecedented numbers during the COVID pandemic", Paller said. While they are not sure if there is a direct correlation because testing is limited, Paller further says, "There have been some children who have tested positive, there have been some children who have tested negative. Most who have this have not had any testing and we’re waiting for antibody testing to come out … to further answer the question of the relationship with COVID-19."

However, there is no need to panic as this has been labelled as a potential sign of COVID-19. Paller said to that, "parents should not necessarily act urgently if this is the only potential sign of the virus their child is showing. " Nevertheless, it is important to notice and document these symptoms. "None of these teens or young adults has gone on to have any serious issues. They seem to resolve after a few weeks. We’ll have to find out more as this progresses", Paller said.