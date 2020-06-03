Coronavirus is Curable, Says Dr Ajay Goenka of Bhopal Hospital, Listing Things That People Must Do If They Are Infected; Watch Video

Dr Ajay Goenka (Photo Credits: Screenshot/Youtube)

Bhopal, June 3: Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, Doctor Ajay Goenka of Bhopal’s Chirayu hospital has suggested precautionary measures that people infected from the deadly virus should follow. He said that COVID-19 is curable and patients should not take any stress. According to the doctor, intake of minerals, including vitamins and calcium and proper rest are essential to defeat COVID-19. COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 2 Lakh Mark With 8,909 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 5,815.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Goenka said, “It is necessary to diagnose the virus at an early stage through testing so that it could be detected that which part of the body is being affected by the virus.” He suggested that COVID-19 patients should have adequate four to five litres of water. He added that proper intake of minerals is necessary for the treatment of the virus.

Doctor Goenka's Statement:

Here's Doctor Goenka from Chirayu Hospital, Bhopal where maximum patients of Corona have been cured.. Listen to him! pic.twitter.com/KbEjpEBVuf — L̶o̶n̶e̶ Crusader 🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) June 3, 2020

Dr Goenka said that coronavirus patients should have oranges for vitamin c, eggs for zinc. He advised drinking two glasses of milk every day for the intake of protein. The doctor said that proper rest is also necessary for coronavirus patients, and they should not take stress or panic so that they could conserve oxygen in their body and avoid a heart attack.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh increased to 8,420. The death toll in the state also rose to 364 due to COVID-19. Currently, there are 2,835 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. Over 5,200 patients have also recovered in the central state of India.