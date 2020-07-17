Madrid, July 17: The coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple normal life across the world with the global COVID-19 cases touching over 13.7 million. While the world sees a spike the number of COVID-19 cases, the symptoms of the deadly virus are growing too. With the general flu symptoms, several new coronavirus symptoms that have been included in the list are loss of smell and taste, chills and shivers and mouth rashes. According to a new study by doctors and researchers in Spain, rashes on the inside of the mouth is a possible symptom of the deadly disease that can be added to the list of COVID-19 symptom.

While skin rashes were common symptoms in COVID-19 patients, doctors have now found out that coronavirus infected patients have also been experiencing rashes inside of the mouth, that are clinically known as enanthem. Reports inform that the new study that identified rashes inside of the mouth as a possible symptom of COVID-19 was published in JAMA Dermatology on July 15 led by Dr. Juan Jimenez-Cauhe, of University Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Madrid. COVID-19 New Symptoms Listed by CDC: Congestion or Runny Nose, Nausea and Diarrhoea, US Health Agency Adds These Three in List of Possible Coronavirus Signs.

The study revealed that a total of 21 COVID-19 patients were examined in April of which it was found that six of these patients had rashes on the inside of their mouth. The age of the patients infected with the rash ranged from 40 to 69. The study also revealed that four of the six patients with rashes were women. The study further read that the rashes in the mouth could appear anywhere from two days before the onset of other COVID-19 symptoms to 24 days after, with 12 days as an average time.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world stood at 13,758,533 on Friday, while the fatalities mounted to 5,89,093, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. While the US reported the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,570,037 and 138,291, Brazil came in the second place with 2,012,151 infections and 76,688 deaths. India ranks third with 1003832 coronavirus infections, followed by Russia with 7,51,612, Peru with 3,41,586 and South Africa with 3,24,221 among other affected countries.

