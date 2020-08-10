New Delhi, August 10: The world is literally dying to hear good news about a vaccine that can protect people from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in major parts of the world, pharmaceutical companies are racing against time to develop a vaccine for the deadly infection. Asked about date of launch of COVAXIN, India's first potential COVID-19 vaccine, Krishna Ella, Chairman & MD of Bharat Biotech International said they cannot rush. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia Set to Register World's First Vaccine Against Coronavirus on August 12; Here's All You Need to Know.

Asked when the Bharat Biotech plans to launch COVAXIN, Ella said: "We want to do clinical research of the highest standards. We have been monitored by international agencies and communities. It's a matter of prestige for the country and for us. We won't be shortsighted on research and will produce the best quality vaccine." He made the remarks during an interaction with members of the Chennai International Centre on 'Covid-19 Endgame Scenarios' on Saturday, reported Business Standard. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promise in Mouse Studies.

"There is tremendous pressure on us to develop the vaccine. But for us, safety and quality are paramount. We don't want to kill more people with the wrong vaccine," Ella said. Urging people not to get paranoid, the CMD said: The pandemic has got so much attention not because of the deaths it is causing, but because it has destroyed the economy. That is why every politician and bureaucrat is talking about it. More people die in road accidents than COVID."

Bharat Biotech has completed phase-I clinical trials for its vaccine candidate COVAXIN against COVID-19. The human clinical trials of COVAXIN is underway at various hospitals and institutes across India. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has selected 12 institutes for Phase-I clinical trials of the vaccine.

