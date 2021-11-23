Delhi, Nov 23: Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) have confirmed the presence of a pathogen named Aspergillus lentulus in two patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) admitted to the hospital recently. Both the patients died during treatment. Aspergillus lentulus is a species of the Aspergillus fungus that is known to cause infection in the lungs. It was first identified in the year 2005 and till now cases of its infection have been reported in many countries. Although doctors say that cases of infection with this fungus have been reported for the first time in India. What Is Yellow Fungus? Symptoms, Causes and Treatment of the New Fungal Infection Found in India; Here’s All You Need To Know

According to the case report published in the Indian Journal of Medical Microbiology (IJMM), one patient was between 50 and 60 years old, while the other was in his early 40s and both were suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). According to the report, the first patient was being treated in a private hospital, but was referred to AIIMS after his condition showed no improvement. The patient was given Amphotericin B and Oral Voriconazole Injections, but to no avail. Even after a month of treatment, the condition did not improve and the patient died. On the other hand, the second patient was brought to AIIMS emergency after fever, cough and shortness of breath, was administered Amphotericin B but to no avail and died a week later due to multi-organ failure.

Fungal infections are those diseases which are caused by fungi. Fungi are small organisms found in the environment. Most cases of fungal infections like ringworm or nail infections are easily curable, but some infections are extremely fatal. These also include infections caused by Aspergillus fungus. Worldwide, more than 1.5 million people lose their lives every year due to fungal infections. Mucormycosis Causes, Symptoms, Risks, Diagnosis, Prevention & Treatment: Everything About ‘Black Fungus’ Affecting People with Compromised Immune System amid COVID-19 Pandemic

To avoid fungal infection, reduce the use of antibiotics and steroids and if possible it is better to get advice from a doctor. It is very important for people suffering from diabetes, kidney disease or any other co-morbidities to take medicines on time as well as take care of food and drink. If symptoms such as rash, red circles, fever, headache or fatigue appear on the skin, then immediately consult a doctor, as timely treatment can prevent the problem from progressing.

