Denim Day History and Significance: An Important Day in Sexual Assault Awareness Month to Remind Us 'Wearing Tight Pants Is Not an Invitation to Rape'!

Skinny jeans (Photo Credits: J Brand)

Often, sexual assault victims are blamed for wearing tight pants and revealing clothes. But wearing tight clothes does not permit the rapists to assault. This brings us to the story behind the annual observance of Denim Day. Celebrated on a Wednesday of April, the sexual assault awareness month, Denim Day is hugely significant in the fight against sexual assault and harassment. Here is everything you need to know about the unique observance that is Denim Day, its inception and significance.

When is Denim Day Celebrated?

Denim Day 2020 will be commemorated on April 29. This is done in the Sexual Assault Awareness month, of April and is observed on a Wednesday of the month. How to Talk to Your Kids and Younger Girls and Boys About Sexual Assault to Prevent Sexual Abuse?

What is the History of Denim Day?

The first Denim Day was observed in 1999. The campaign actually began because of a ruling in a case by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned based on the dressing of the survivor. In this landmark case, a convicted rapist was let free in the supreme court. The statement given by the court said that as the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. Outraged by this ruling, and to show solidarity with the victim. The woman raped in this case was 18, and the women in the Italian parliament came to the office in jeans the next day. Sexual Assault Awareness Month, April 2020: What Is SAAM? Know History, Significance and How to Participate in This Movement.

What is The Significance of Denim Day?

Denim day campaign was developed as a result of Peace Over Violence. This may have started as a local campaign to highlight victim-blaming and myths around sexual violence, but it has now become a movement globally. Even as we stay home to fight the global pandemic, it is far more critical than ever to stand in solidarity. The number of domestic violence cases has been on the rise in the current time as well, cases of sexual assault continue to be rising, and it is crucial to let them know that they are not alone in this fight. Why Name and Identity of Rape or Sexual Assault Victim Should Not Be Made Public? How Section 228A of the IPC Comes In to Effect.

So, as we inch closer to denim day, we can flood social media with our pictures in denim to remind everyone of the reason behind the sexual assault. Remind them that it is not what the victim is wearing, not what they were doing, but the assaulter and their disregard for law and order.