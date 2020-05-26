Diabetes Can Make You More Vulnerable to COVID-19 Infections: Here's How to Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels in Healthy Range

Diabetes (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: ANI)

Data suggests that people with co-morbidities like diabetes, heart disease and lung problems are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infections. These people are also at a greater risk of suffering from covid-19 severities. Controlling blood sugar levels is key to fighting covid-19 infections for people with diabetes.Recent research found that covid-19 patients with type 2 diabetes were less likely to succumb to the disease if they had their blood glucose well controlled. If you are a diabetic, you should aim to keep their blood sugar levels under 100 mg/dl during fasting and under 180 mg/dl after eating. Here are ways to lower your blood sugar naturally.

Reduce Your Carbohydrate Intake

A study published in the journal Diabetologia found that eating foods low in carbohydrates and rich in fat and protein like eggs, spinach and salmon can help individuals with type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar levels. So if you are eating white rice, you may just want to switch to brown rice or wheat flour or other fibre-rich sources such as bajra and ragi.

Eat Foods Low in Glycaemic Index

The smaller is the particle size of starch in food or the more refined are the foods, the greater is the glycemic index. Also, raw foods with large particle size have a lower glycemic effect than cooked foods.

Control Portion Sizes

Dividing your meals proportionately and eating smaller portions not only makes you feel fuller but also prevents you from overeating. We are not asking you to starve yourself. Just eat smart and keep a track of your food intake as it can cause a rapid surge in your blood sugar levels.

Manage Stress

When you are stressed, you release the stress hormones cortisol which is known to increase blood sugar levels. Both physical and emotional stress can cause an increase in these hormones, increasing your blood sugar levels.

If you are a diabetic, you must take extra precautions to avoid coming in contact with infected patients. Also, take extra care to keep blood glucose level under control during the pandemic. If infected, you should have your blood glucose level controlled in addition to any other needed treatments.