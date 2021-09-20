We hear a lot about wealth and a lot about innovation, however, it is rare to hear of the two in combination. For Krystylle L. Richardson, Wealth Innovation Strategist, the two go hand in hand. Along with being a Wealth Innovation Strategist on the weekends and evenings, she is an International Quality and Regulatory Exec for Healthcare. She believes that exploring creative thinking and innovative solutions is just as important in healthcare as it is in our personal lives. Her intense drive to see people live their best life, propels her to use her non-Healthcare time to create impact globally as the founder of Life Innovation Academy and per non-profit Full Color Movement International. She is also an international speaker, 7-time best-selling author, TV show host, and more. Richardson explains that as she sees it, time is a gift. She explains that it is up to each of us to use that gift to make each other's lives better, in part by exploring how each person can build the life they want using the gifts and talents God has granted each of us. After contracting Covid-19 and double pneumonia last year and surviving, she has an increased urgency to live a life that matters.

Krystylle Richardson, krystyllerichardson.com, is a believer that no two people have the same definition of success. A big part of the background regarding that is what Richardson refers to as “Unleashing Your Freedom Formula”. The term, Freedom Formula, is her original idea and refers to finding the right path to take to experience freedom in all areas of life and using that to build wealth. Freedom refers to many things. Having a mindset that re-imagines life aligned with abundance is yet a higher level of freedom. Being confident in oneself, understanding our gaps between where we are now and where we want to be in life physically, spiritually, monetarily, and mentally are all parts of that Freedom Formula. Richardson further explains that we are not one dimensional human beings, so we all are juggling various aspects of life daily. She has a unique method for helping people and corporations align while harnessing the innovative energy per her unique methods. She stated that, “the key to the Freedom Formula is to think 7 steps past your wildest dreams and re-imagine abundance in a way you have never imagined.” This 7 step process is one of her uniquely developed coaching methods used for her select group of clients due to time, as well as in her online courses in Life Innovation Academy for the masses.

Richardson explains that as part of her wealth innovation work, she meets with clients one on one, delving into the deeper relationship they have with money, and she calls this their Wealth Personality Index, K7WPI™. Opening people’s eyes to their wealth personality is part of the process, those money habits and wealth viewpoints people have that are ingrained in them from childhood, that shape their financial landscape today. Often this process requires people to develop a new, healthier Wealth Personality Index. Once people have a clear understanding of their wealth personality, Richardson goes even further into it as an Innovation Invention Coach, taking ideas through intense analysis, turning that into a profitable business, offering guidance every step of the way from idea to full-scale marketing, business launch, and sustainability.

Richardson shares that she often finds that clients focus more energy on one part of their life, her goal is to guide people to a place where they are well rounded, so that they can have a full, positive impact in the world. Richardson shares one of her unique philosophies on wealth, innovation, and leadership, what she calls an Innovaligy™, that encompasses the power of innovation, creative energy and positive thought. Here is one such Innovaligy™:

“Let us design a world that is innovative enough that all minds think of issues as positive growth opportunities waiting to be explored.”

Because of the amazing results she consistently brings, Richardson has spoken and trained LIVE in over 30 countries, and has been recruited to speak at major events, including the Think and Grow Rich Tour, HIMSS worldwide healthcare summit, to name a few, and featured in major news outlets regarding her innovation and wealth alignment strategies. She will be speaking at an event in October, the ACTION To WIN Seminar and Mastermind in Las Vegas, discussing Innovations of Global Impact in Medicine. She has a new book about Connection Innovation (www.amazon.com/Krystylle-Richardson/e/B083RTQN4C%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share), and another one about Public Speaking coming out in the fall, as well as television shows on JD3TV and e360TV, and is the host of a podcast “Above Your Best”. Along with that, she is the Global World Civility Ambassador of Innovation with ICN. Due to her full schedule in healthcare, wealth innovation, her TV shows with her millionaire/billionaire alliance, and her non-profit work for the homeless, she does not hold too many live events. When she does however, she goes all out. Richardson is the Founder and Executive Producer of EMERGE, a Marketing and Media Experience. The next EMERGE will be a Castle Experience in April of 2022. All women are encouraged to contact Richardson for more information on how to EMERGE as the best version of yourself, this time in a castle in California. It is sure to be epic and unforgettably life changing. Richardson ties this back to wealth innovation by stating, “As we all EMERGE as our true authentic self, we can then tap into higher impact and higher profits at our companies, in our businesses and in our personal lives. The key is to first EMERGE by utilizing the outputs of her definition of FEAR: Fresh, Energy, Awaiting, Reset.”

Born and raised in Flint, Michigan, to hardworking, humble parents, Richardson always believed she could do anything. Sharing that she overcame intense bullying as a child, something she kept hidden most of her life, Richardson has broken every mold reaching amazing success, even as a child she always had the entrepreneurial and giving spirit, now it is her mission and joy to share her message and wealth innovation strategies with the world.

She is devoted to charity, having spoken, educated, and led medical and religious missions in over 30 countries as part of her TeleHealthUnited.com humanitarian initiatives. With her 40 years of experience in the industry, spending 35 years as an international business executive. Her extensive education and expertise include an industrial engineering degree, a Six Sigma Green Belt, NLP, is a part of a wealth management firm, all contributing to her unique coaching style working to create innovative solutions for organizations and individuals. Learn more about the dynamic Krystylle L. Richardson, her wealth innovation strategies, invention coaching, and freedom formula work on her website, krystyllerichardson.com, and social media, and find her books on Amazon and other major book outlets worldwide.