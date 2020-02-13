Do You Wash Your Hands All The Time? Here's How Much Hygiene is Too Much For The Immune System

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We come across people who are extremely concerned about their hygiene, as we can always see them washing their hands and face every now and then. Likewise, we might see a few of them at work, who use hand sanitizer and wet tissues even while they are at the desk. Of course, a certain level of hygiene is necessary to avoid stomach infection and other diseases, but too much of it can weaken the immunity of the body. Here's How Fast Food Damages Your Immune System.

Even children should be made rough and tough by getting them exposed to the open mud field and playground. Keeping children locked inside a room with no physical activity can actually be more harmful to the overall health development in the long run. It must also be noted that not all bacteria are bad for our body. Professor Jack Gilbert, director of the Microbiome Centre at the University of Chicago, in an interview with The Independent, revealed that most germs stimulate the immune system and make us stronger. Professor Gilbert also added that his research in the year 2016 proved that people who live in less hygienic condition in the countryside, which is rich in microbes, have comparatively less rate of asthma as compared to people living in modern society with all amenities. Boost Your Child's Immunity: 10 Important Nutrients for a Strong Immune System.

How too Much Hygiene is Not Good For Immune

It is important for the body to get exposed to some microbes as they are beneficial for health. In addition to that, some bacteria are required for the smooth functioning of the body. Excessive use of antibacterial soap which contains triclosan can deprive the body of healthy bacteria. Mutualistic helminth is a type of worm which helps regulate immune function and reduces inflammation. However, it actively works on people who are used to living in an unhygienic condition right from their childhood.

Many researchers and scientists have even scrapped the idea of using hand sanitiser, instead suggesting including fermented foods in daily diet. Few healthy products like apple cider vinegar come along with mother bacteria which is good for the health. The intention of this article is not to promote unhygienic habits, but to say that it is important for a person to get used to an unhygienic environment for a strong immune and get over the obsession of excessively washing their hands.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)