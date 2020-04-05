From Dark Chocolates to Herbal Tea, 5 Stress-Busting Foods & Beverages You Should Have for Less Anxiety During Lockdown

Top Stress Buster Foods (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Most nations worldwide are under lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has changed the daily routine of many individuals, right from eating habits to the sleeping patterns. People are working from home, due to which they tend to eat more due to stress and anxiety. Yoga, meditation and a few physical exercises are a good solution to reduce stress level. However, there are foods which can help you fight stress and can keep your mood active. Self-Isolation Exercise, Prison Workout & Online Workout Are Top Fitness Trends on Google Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Stress and depression lead to the release of cortisol hormone, which can increase heart rate and blood pressure. Cortisol can become a major factor of weight gain, as it lowers metabolism and increases the craving for sweets. Therefore, when at home during the lockdown period, you should promote positive thinking and keep yourself happy, by including below mentioned food items to your diet. Work Out at Home: With Gyms Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Here Are Five Easy Exercises to Keep Fit.

Top Five Stress Buster Foods

1. Dark Chocolates - Dark chocolates contain antioxidants that can help fight stress and anxiety. They are also good for fat loss.

2. Citrus Fruits - The list includes oranges, sweet lime and grapefruit which are known to reduce stress, anxiety and depression. The main reason is that they are loaded with vitamin C which is helpful in battling stress.

3. Nuts - Nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios are rich in vitamin B and omega 3 fatty acid which can be added to your diet to beat stress. However, it is advisable to consume in moderation and eat only a handful in a day.

4. Herbal Tea - They are the best drink while working at home during the lockdown period. Not only will it make you feel calm, but will also create a feeling of warmth and friendliness. Also, adding ginger, turmeric and cinnamon can boost your immune system.

5. Warm Milk - Milk is rich in calcium, protein and other vitamins which help in reducing stress. Milk before bed can help you get good sleep, stabilise mood and relax muscles.

It is also necessary to eat plenty of fibre-rich foods which will help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Also, keep your mind engaged with some activities like reading books, listening to music and watching good movies.