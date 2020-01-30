Healthy Breakfast for Weight Loss: Delicious Ways to Add More Protein to Your Bowl of Oatmeal

Oatmeal (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Packed with fibre, you know that oatmeal is the best breakfast that you can eat. But did you also know that oatmeal is a decent source of protein? In half cup of oatmeal, you can get about five gram of the nutrient, but can that be enough to fire you through the day? To keep the sugar crashes and cravings at bay, you need to eat more protein for breakfast. Here's how you can pump up the protein in your oatmeal.

1. Greek Yoghurt

Yoghurt may be a massive contrast to your hot oatmeal, but it makes the taste richer. Just two tablespoon of Greek yoghurt adds three grams of protein to fuel you for the entire day.

2. Pistachios

You must have probably topped your oatmeal with almonds but did you try adding pistachios? Each ounce of pistachio is filled with six grams of protein, so if you are adding only a handful, you are getting a huge protein boost.

3. Peanut Butter

Just two tablespoons of peanut butter contain a whopping eight grams of protein, so why not add it along with your dry fruits in your oatmeal? Peanut butter also tastes delicious with fresh fruits so you might want to add some chopped apples to your oatmeal.

4. Eggs

A poached egg can also complement your savoury oatmeal. Eggs can add a whopping six grams of protein, so eat them generously to up your protein intake.

5. Protein Powder

Protein powder is not just for smoothies; it mixes well into your oatmeal as well. Plus, you can always add some vanilla or chocolate for flavour in your cereal. The protein count will vary depending on the brand you use, but this can be a great way to drastically up your protein intake.

6. Black Beans

If you are bored of your regular black beans, you can twist them by adding boiled black beans to your oatmeal. A quarter cup of black beans can fill you up with around three grams of protein. Season the oatmeal with some salt and pepper and relish your hearty breakfast.

Parmesan cheese is another fun and savoury ingredient that you can add to your oats. One slice can pack 11 gram of protein to keep you full throughout the day.