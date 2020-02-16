Home Remedy of the Week: How To Use Papaya For Glowing & Shiny Skin (Watch Video)

Papaya For Glowing Skin (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Who doesn't wish to have a shiny and glowing skin? Of course, everybody would love to have smooth and clear skin for a fresh look. We spend a good amount of money on cosmetics, falling prey to the marketing gimmicks of corporate giants. These artificial products harm the skin in the long run. Instead, we should choose natural ingredients around us to treat our skin in an organic way. One such magical ingredient is papaya, which can work wonders on your skin. In this week's home remedy, we will tell you about the use of papaya for glowing and shiny skin. Home Remedy of the Week: Use Honey To Get Baby-Soft Pink Lips Naturally (Watch Video)

Papaya not only tastes good but it also feeds the body with essential nutrients. Papaya is rich in antioxidants that help in the production of collagen, which improves skin elasticity. Eating papaya itself can improve skin texture. This fruit also comes along with beta-carotene, natural enzymes and phytochemicals that help in achieving healthy skin. Apart from eating it raw, you can bring papaya to use by applying it on the face in the form of a mask that can help you achieve fresh glowing skin. How to Achieve Glowing Skin Using Natural Ingredients? Incorporate These 6 Items in Your Skin Care Routine.

How to Use Papaya For Glowing Skin

The two most important ingredients in papaya are Vitamin A and papain enzyme which help remove dead skin cells and inactive proteins, and this, thereby, helps in skin exfoliation. The papain enzyme also aids in skin lightening and its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce acne. Also, the presence of lycopene prevents the skin from darkening by combating against free radicals. In the below video you can see how papaya can be used along with honey for smooth flawless skin.

Papaya And Honey Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Papaya can also be used along with raw milk for the perfect face pack to achieve glowing skin. This fruit also helps in reducing ageing process by fighting free radicals which in turn delay the formation of wrinkles. Now that you know about the beauty benefits of papaya, you should try this mask to achieve healthy glowing skin.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)