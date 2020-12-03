Health experts often speak about the importance of having certain foods and drinks first thing in the morning to maintain a healthy weight. As soon as you wake up, it is always recommended to simply have a glass full of lukewarm water with lemon and honey added in it. This will help in proper detoxification and removal of waste from the body. Here's a look at a few ingredients like papaya and dates, which, when eaten on an empty stomach, can help in weight loss. Eat Pyaaz Ka Paratha For Good Health: Here’s the Recipe of This Healthy Dish For Breakfast.

It is true that you should eat breakfast like a king. However, begin your morning meal with something that is light and easy on the stomach. A small portion of a nutritious snack is ideally best to start your breakfast with. This will boost your metabolism and also help avoid any sort of indigestion throughout the day. It must be noted that after having this small snack, you should add nutritious and filling snacks like two full eggs omelette or daliya or ragi dosa or a bowl of oatmeal. Poha For Healthy Breakfast; Here’s Why Should Eat This Indian Dish As Your Morning Meal For Good Health.

Five Foods to Eat On An Empty Stomach

1. Papaya

Having a nutritious fruit like papaya first thing in the morning is good for digestion and it also helps reduce bad cholesterol. The papain enzyme in papaya aids in weight loss by helping in better absorption of protein which helps build muscles, and this, in turn, aids the body in burning more calories.

2. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds soaked overnight can be added to your morning smoothie or fresh juice. These seeds are packed with essential fatty acids, magnesium, iron and all nine essential amino acids. Chia seeds are also loaded with fibres, which help create a feeling of fullness.

3. Dates

Dates consist of iron and fluorine that are rich in dietary fibre and essential fatty acids that aid weight loss. When you have dates first thing in the morning, it refills your glycogen level and makes you feel active. In the morning, you can have two dates. However, later in the day, between meals, you can have two more dates. Throughout the day, you shouldn't eat more than four to five dates as they are high in carbs which can lead to weight gain.

4. Watermelon

Watermelon is full of water, electrolytes and fibres that aid in weight loss. Having it first thing in the morning can refresh your soul and also reduce your sugar craving.

5. Soaked Almonds

Eating around six to eight almonds, which are soaked overnight, can provide your body with essential vitamins and minerals first thing in the morning. These nuts also help improve satiety throughout the day.

Therefore, be sure to have any one of the foods from the above-mentioned list on an empty stomach in the morning. You should strictly avoid having citric fruits like orange first thing in the morning as they contain fruit acids which might cause acidity and heartburn.

