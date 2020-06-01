How to De-Bloat Puffy Face? Simple Ice Hack to Carve Your Cheekbones For That Zoom

Skin (Photo Credits: Instagram/Zendaya)

You must be having those salty snacks and too many cocktails at home, which is causing your face to look swollen or inflamed. If you routinely wake up thinking where did your jawlines go, trust us, you are not alone. Many wake up with a puffy face, but the good news is that you can depuff your face quickly. Are we wondering how do you do that? We are not asking you to squeeze in your cheekbones. Just follow this easy hack.

The Ice Hack

The simplest and easiest hack to de-puff your face is to use an ice cube. Just take some ice cubes on a soft cloth and rub it on your face. If you do not have ice in the refrigerator, applying some icy spoons can be the next best bet. The curvature in spoon can help to contour your face. Face Yoga for Dark Circles: Easy Asanas to Get Rid of Raccoon Eyes for Good.

To reduce the puffiness in your eye area, first, carve inward toward the nose, then applying smooth strokes up toward the ear and jawline. This trick will leave you with a firm and contoured skin. How to Reduce Face Fat Naturally? Useful Tips to Get Rid of Chubby Cheeks.

Ice Constrict Blood Vessels to Reduce Puffiness

Ice is an excellent vasoconstrictor. The ice helps to constrict tiny blood vessels in the face. If you routinely wake up with a swollen face, fill up your a bowl or a bucket with cold water and toss in around ten ice cubes. Pour ⅓ cup of witch hazel into the water and then sink your face in and out for about ten times. The ice bath will constrict the blood vessels in your skin, while witch hazel's anti-inflammatory properties will reduce puffiness. From Reducing Puffiness to Brightening Your Skin, Here’s How Applying Green Tea Bags Under Your Eyes Can do Wonders!

If you are looking for that one old-school beauty hack to tighten the skin, consider ice. It will carve our cheekbones and make your face look sculpted for a morning Zoom meeting.