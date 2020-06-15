How to Prevent Excessive Sweating During the Monsoon Months? Hacks to Avoid Becoming a Sweaty Mess in the Rainy Season!

Monsoon sure brings relief from the scorching heat, but it also brings along humidity making you sweat all the time. Heavy sweating in the underarms, scalp, groin and palms can also feel extremely uncomfortable. So how do you thoroughly enjoy the rains without feeling icky with the sweat? If you tend to sweat profusely during the rainy months, taking specific measures can help you deal with the situation. Here are some hacks that promise to work.

Avoid Caffeine

Say no to those cuppas of joes no matter how tempted you are to stand in your balcony and enjoy the warm cup. Caffeine can over-stimulate your nervous system and release adrenaline that can potentially raise your body temperature and make you sweat. Too Sweaty While Quarantining at Home? From Your Emotions to Your Eating Habits, Here's What is Making You to Perspire More!

Use Antiperspirants

Say yes to antiperspirants during these humid months. Using antiperspirants with aluminium chloride can help reduce sweating by blocking sweat duct pores. Be sure to apply them before going to sleep as they are more effective at night.

Wear the Right Fabric

Wear clothes made of natural fibres like cotton as they allow air to pass through them. Avoid wearing anything synthetic during these months. You may also try wearing sweat-absorbent if you tend to sweat a lot in your feet. Why Do You Get Sweaty Around the Vagina? Here's How to Stop Sweating Between the Legs and Keep Your Groin Dry.

Be Careful With Your Bathing Routine

Avoid bathing with hot water as it can increase your body, making you drip sweat. Use antibacterial soap to prevent bacterial infection due to sweat. Choose one with triclosan for better results.

Be Mindful of What You Eat!

Avoid eating curries and gravies with onion and garlic. Also, limit spicy, oily or processed foods as they stimulate your sweat glands, making you sweat excessively. Sweating and Weight Loss: Does Perspiring Help You Burn Calories and Lose Weight?

Also, be sure to drink a lot of water during the monsoon months to lower your body temperature and reduce your sweat production.

