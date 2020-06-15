Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

How to Prevent Excessive Sweating During the Monsoon Months? Hacks to Avoid Becoming a Sweaty Mess in the Rainy Season!

Health & Wellness Tania Tarafdar| Jun 15, 2020 02:16 PM IST
A+
A-
How to Prevent Excessive Sweating During the Monsoon Months? Hacks to Avoid Becoming a Sweaty Mess in the Rainy Season!
Monsoon

Monsoon sure brings relief from the scorching heat, but it also brings along humidity making you sweat all the time. Heavy sweating in the underarms, scalp, groin and palms can also feel extremely uncomfortable. So how do you thoroughly enjoy the rains without feeling icky with the sweat? If you tend to sweat profusely during the rainy months, taking specific measures can help you deal with the situation. Here are some hacks that promise to work.

Avoid Caffeine

Say no to those cuppas of joes no matter how tempted you are to stand in your balcony and enjoy the warm cup. Caffeine can over-stimulate your nervous system and release adrenaline that can potentially raise your body temperature and make you sweat. Too Sweaty While Quarantining at Home? From Your Emotions to Your Eating Habits, Here's What is Making You to Perspire More!

Use Antiperspirants

Say yes to antiperspirants during these humid months. Using antiperspirants with aluminium chloride can help reduce sweating by blocking sweat duct pores. Be sure to apply them before going to sleep as they are more effective at night.

Wear the Right Fabric

Wear clothes made of natural fibres like cotton as they allow air to pass through them. Avoid wearing anything synthetic during these months. You may also try wearing sweat-absorbent if you tend to sweat a lot in your feet. Why Do You Get Sweaty Around the Vagina? Here's How to Stop Sweating Between the Legs and Keep Your Groin Dry.

Be Careful With Your Bathing Routine

Avoid bathing with hot water as it can increase your body, making you drip sweat. Use antibacterial soap to prevent bacterial infection due to sweat. Choose one with triclosan for better results.

Be Mindful of What You Eat!

Avoid eating curries and gravies with onion and garlic. Also, limit spicy, oily or processed foods as they stimulate your sweat glands, making you sweat excessively. Sweating and Weight Loss: Does Perspiring Help You Burn Calories and Lose Weight?

Also, be sure to drink a lot of water during the monsoon months to lower your body temperature and reduce your sweat production.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Excessive Sweating humidity monsoon Monsoon Hacks Monsoon Humidity Monsoon Rains Sweat Sweating Sweaty Body
You might also like
Monsoon 2020 Update: Southwest Monsoon Has Advanced to Mumbai, MP, Chhattisgarh And Jharkhand
News

Monsoon 2020 Update: Southwest Monsoon Has Advanced to Mumbai, MP, Chhattisgarh And Jharkhand
Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
News

Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD
News

Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD
Mumbai Gets Flood Warning System, to Alert Against Flood-Like Conditions 3 Days in Advance, Here’s How i-FLOWS- Mumbai Works
News

Mumbai Gets Flood Warning System, to Alert Against Flood-Like Conditions 3 Days in Advance, Here’s How i-FLOWS- Mumbai Works
Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Vidarbha Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka Over Next 24 Hours, Says IMD
News

Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Vidarbha Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka Over Next 24 Hours, Says IMD
Monsoon Arrives in Maharashtra, Rainfall to Lash Several Parts of The State Over Next 48 Hours, Says IMD
News

Monsoon Arrives in Maharashtra, Rainfall to Lash Several Parts of The State Over Next 48 Hours, Says IMD
DND Flyway Blocked After Billboard Collapses Due to Rainfall and Strong Winds in Delhi NCR
News

DND Flyway Blocked After Billboard Collapses Due to Rainfall and Strong Winds in Delhi NCR
Delhi Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers, Thunderstorm Bring Mercury Down in NCR, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos of Pleasant Weather
News

Delhi Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers, Thunderstorm Bring Mercury Down in NCR, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos of Pleasant Weather
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement